- USDJPY comes under some selling pressure amid broad-based USD weakness.
- The mixed US jobs data does little to impress the USD bulls or lend any support.
- The risk-on impulse and the Fed-BoJ policy divergence should limit the downside.
The USDJPY pair comes under some selling pressure during the early North American session and drops to a fresh daily low in the last hour. Spot prices, however, quickly recover a few pips from sub-147.00 levels, though remain in the negative territory amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US Dollar.
In fact, the USD Index retreats further from a two-week high touched the previous day in reaction to the mixed US monthly employment details, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the USDJPY pair. The closely-watched NFP report showed that the US economy added 261K new jobs in October against the 200K estimated. Furthermore, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 315K from the 263K. That said, a slight disappointment from the unemployment rate, which rose to 3.7%, overshadows the upbeat headline prints and weighs on the greenback.
Furthermore, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene again to soften any steep fall in the domestic currency contribute to offered tone surrounding the USDJPY pair. That said, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by a strong rally in the equity markets - should keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, a more hawkish stance adopted by the Federal Reserve should act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the major and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell smashed expectations for a dovish pivot and said on Wednesday that it was premature to discuss a pause in the rate-hiking cycle. Powell added that the terminal rate will still be higher than anticipated, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In contrast, the Bank of Japan, so far, has shown no inclination to hike interest rates and reiterated that it will continue to guide the 10-year bond yield at 0%. This results in a further widening of the US-Japan rate differential and favours the USDJPY bulls.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|148.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.78
|Daily SMA50
|144.77
|Daily SMA100
|140.25
|Daily SMA200
|131.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.45
|Previous Daily Low
|147.11
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery beyond 0.9900
EURUSD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above the 0.9900 mark during the American session, reaching fresh weekly highs. Despite the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls report, the US Dollar stays under strong selling pressure in the risk-positive market environment, fueling the pair's rally.
GBPUSD retakes 1.1300 on US Dollar selloff
GBPUSD preserves its bullish momentum and advances past 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand despite the upbeat October jobs report as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reaches $1,670 as US yields retreat sharply
Gold has extended its daily rally and reached the $1,670 area in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains after the US October labour market data, fueling XAUUSD's daily advance.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.