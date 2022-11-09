The US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance as the upside is being capped on expectations of easing inflationary pressures in the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. A sheer decline in consumer spending is responsible for lower short-term inflation projections. This is going to impact the projections for the extent of the rate hike in the December monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the risk profile has dented marginally as investors have shifted their focus towards the announcement of the US mid-term elections outcome. The contest for 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 seats of the house of Senate has triggered anxiety among the market participants. A majority win of Democrats will keep maintaining political stability in the US while the odds are favoring Republicans to have some power in clearing bills and passing laws.

A decline in the inflationary pressures is expected to compel the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to announce a dovish policy ahead. This will support the economic prospects facing the headwinds of no tolerance for Coivd-19 policy. Also, vulnerable real estate demand will find fresh demand from individuals.

The USDCNH pair rebounded from 7.2350 and has now crossed the 7.2500 hurdle as the National Bureau of Statistics of China has reported the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 2.1%. The inflation rate has remained lower than the estimates of 2.4% and the prior release of 2.8%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.