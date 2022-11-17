- USDCAD gains traction for the second straight day and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Weaker Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- Traders now look forward to the US macroeconomic releases and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
The USDCAD pair builds on the overnight goodish rebound from the 100-day SMA support and edges higher for the second successive day on Thursday. The pair maintains its bid tone through the first half of the European session and is currently trading around mid-1.3300s, just a few pips below the weekly high touched earlier today.
Crude Oil prices remain depressed near the monthly low, which, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USDCAD pair amid a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. A new COVID-19 outbreak in China raises concerns over slowing fuel demand in the world's largest Crude Oil importer. This, to a larger extent, overshadows worries about tight global supplies and continues to weigh on the black liquid.
The USD, on the other hand, attracts some haven flows in the wake of a fresh leg down in the equity markets. Furthermore, Wednesday's upbeat US Retail Sales data might have forced investors to scale back their bets for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This is evident from an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen as another factor benefitting the greenback and offering additional support to the USDCAD pair.
Apart from the aforementioned fundamental factors, the overnight failure near a technically significant 100-day Simple Moving Average prompts traders to lighten their bearish bets around the USDCAD pair. Bulls, however, might wait for some follow-through strength beyond the 1.3360 area before positioning for any further intraday gains. Next on tap is the US economic docket, featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
Traders will further take cues from speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USDCAD pair. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should also contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3349
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3327
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.353
|Daily SMA50
|1.3535
|Daily SMA100
|1.3241
|Daily SMA200
|1.2988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3228
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3571
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3236
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3302
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3254
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
