- USDCAD has jumped to near 1.3530, the pullback move lacks confidence amid an upbeat market mood.
- Fed’s less-hawkish commentary resulted in a sheer decline in DXY’s appeal.
- Upbeat Canada’s jobs data supports a 50 bps rate hike by the BOC ahead.
The USDCAD pair has kicked off the second week of November on a gap-up note as a sheer decline move has resulted in a short covering. The rebound is not likely to sustain as the risk appetite theme is intact in the entire market.
The US dollar index (DXY) is in a sideways profile in early Tokyo after bloodshed on Friday. All pullbacks in the mighty DXY were considered as selling opportunities by the market participants as chatters started over a possible slowdown in Federal Reserve (Fed)’s rate hike pace.
While the 10-year US Treasury yields are firmer above 4.16% despite falling odds for a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike in December. The odds for a three-quarter to a percent rate hike have trimmed to 38.5% after a less-hawkish commentary from Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans.
Fed Evans is of the view that smaller rate hikes will be announced ahead as front-loading by the US central bank is done as risk is becoming two-sided sooner. Fed policymaker further added that "There's ample capacity" to tighten monetary policy even at a slower pace, he said. "We have accomplished front-loading and now we are at the point where we are looking for the right level of restrictiveness and mindful of data dependency in a world where inflation just lags more than the real economy."
The Loonie got strengthened on Friday after the release of the robust payroll data. The economy has added 108.3k jobs vs. the expectations of 10k. Analysts at CIDC point out the surge could simply be a sign that some of the declines seen over the summer were simply statistical noise. According to them, the data support their call for a further 50bp interest rate hike at that time, but they warn there is still one more employment report to come before the next Bank of Canada (BOC) meeting.
On the oil front, oil prices are holding themselves around $92.00 as expectations of a slowdown in the Fed’s rate hike have triggered chances of acceleration in oil demand’s prospects. Optimism is supported oil gathering pace and current upside momentum could send the oil prices further ahead.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3536
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3694
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3205
|Daily SMA200
|1.2961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3808
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3469
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
