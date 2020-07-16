USD/ZAR to spike toward 18.00 on intensified US-China tensions – Rabobank

Economists at Rabobank notes how the rand has been a major beneficiary of the revival of carry trade. Nonetheless, they expect the USD/ZAR pair to escalate towards 18.00 when Sino-American tensions flare up.
Key quotes
“A relatively attractive carry trade cannot be the source of sustainable gains over the long-term horizon. It has to be supported by solid economic fundamentals, which South Africa currently lacks. Therefore, the rand is purely at the mercy of speculative flows which can change direction overnight. To adopt a positive long-term view on the rand the Ramaphosa administration would have to make substantial progress in addressing structural fiscal issues.”
“While Finance Minister Mboweni remains fully determined to prevent the worst-case scenario of South Africa plunging into a debt spiral, he does not seem to have sufficient support amongst the ANC lawmakers to approve unpopular reforms. Mboweni’s determination is unlikely to provide the rand with enough insulation if the external backdrop worsens and the dollar appreciates.”
“We expect USD/ZAR to spike again to around 18.00 in the coming months when tensions between the US and China (and China vs other countries) are likely to escalate further. The markets may also end up disappointed with the pace of global recovery as various countries have been forced to reintroduce restrictions due to a spike in new coronavirus cases.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.