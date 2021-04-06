USD/ZAR to extend the slump on a break below the 14.5044/14.3952 zone – Commerzbank

The South African Rand continues to appreciate vs. the US Dollar as the USD/ZAR pair slips towards the December-to-February lows at 14.5044/14.3952 which are still key, as reported by Commerzbank.
USD/ZAR continues to hover above the 55-month moving average at 14.4053
“USD/ZAR is trading back at the 14.5044 December low below which lies key support at the 14.3952 February low. This we expect to continue to hold this week. If not, the 2011-2021 uptrend line at 13.8765 would be targeted but would then be expected to act as support.”
“Resistance above the 15.1004 late March high can be found at the 15.1916 late February high and also along the 2020- 2021 resistance line at 15.2343. More significant resistance comes in between the January and March highs at 15.5716/15.6645. Only an unexpected rise above this high would make us bullish again and would lead us to target the 200-day moving average and the September low at 15.8204/16.0838. Further up sits the October peak at 16.7977.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
GameStop: Technical levels to watch after share sale announcement
GME shares holding up well after share sale news. GME announces plans for a maximum 3.5 million share offering, to raise $1 billion. Are the shorts waiting for more details or just scared off?