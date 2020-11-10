USD/ZAR slips towards the 2018-2020 support line at 15.0710 – Commerzbank

Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, notes that the USD/ZAR pair is rapidly falling towards the 2018-2020 support line at 15.0710.
Key quotes
“USD/ZAR continues its decline towards the 2018-2020 support line at 15.0710. En route are the June and October 2019 highs at 15.1866/1642.”
“Below the 2018-2020 support line at 15.0710 lies the October 2018 high at 15.0589.”
“Strong resistance comes in between the June and October lows at 16.0838/3613.”
“While the cross remains below the 16.4977 late October high overall bearish pressure should prevail.”
