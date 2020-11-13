USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Mildly bid above 15.50, not yet out of the woods

  • USD/ZAR probes intraday high, extends early-week pullback from late-February lows.
  • Six-week-old falling trend line guards immediate upside, Wednesday’s low offers nearby support.

USD/ZAR prints mild gains of 0.10% while trading near 15.65 amid early Friday. The pair dropped to the lowest since February 26 on Monday, before bouncing off 15.21.

Though, the following pullback fails to overcome the immediate resistance line stretched from October 05, at 15.87, needless to mention the horizontal line including lows marked in September and October around 16.08/10.

It should also be noted that a falling trend line from mid-October and the monthly high, respectively around 16.32 and 16.45, offer extra hurdles to the north of 16.10.

Meanwhile, fresh selling can take clues from the pair’s downside break of Wednesday’s low near 15.50.

Following that, 15.40 and the recent low near 15.20 can stop the bears from targeting the 15.00 threshold.

USD/ZAR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 15.656
Today Daily Change 0.0104
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 15.6456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.0779
Daily SMA50 16.4337
Daily SMA100 16.7156
Daily SMA200 16.9769
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.7355
Previous Daily Low 15.5253
Previous Weekly High 16.4504
Previous Weekly Low 15.5777
Previous Monthly High 16.8003
Previous Monthly Low 16.0915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.6056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.6552
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.5355
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.4253
Daily Pivot Point S3 15.3253
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.7457
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.8457
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.9559

 

 

