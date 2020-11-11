USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Corrective bounce running out of steam

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/ZAR is looking to dive out of a bullish channel on the hourly chart. 
  • A breakdown would open the doors for a re-test of recent lows.

USD/ZAR's recovery from an eight-month low of 15.2092 reached Monday is at risk of being aborted as the pair is teasing a rising channel breakdown on the hourly chart

At the time of writing, the pair is flirting with the lower end of the ascending channel created in the past 48 hours or so. A breakdown, if confirmed, would imply an end of the corrective bounce and shift risk in favor of a re-test of 15.2029. 

The hourly chart MACD histogram has already crossed into a bearish territory below zero. Further, the 14-hour relative strength index has fallen back below 50. 

As such, the ascending channel breakdown cannot be ruled out. 

Tuesday's high of 15.7043 is the level to beat for the bulls. A daily close above that level would shift the focus to the Sept. 18 low of 16.0836. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/ZAR

Overview
Today last price 15.5617
Today Daily Change -0.0696
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 15.6368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.1716
Daily SMA50 16.4787
Daily SMA100 16.7481
Daily SMA200 16.9689
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.7103
Previous Daily Low 15.3433
Previous Weekly High 16.4504
Previous Weekly Low 15.5777
Previous Monthly High 16.8003
Previous Monthly Low 16.0915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15.5701
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.4835
Daily Pivot Point S1 15.4166
Daily Pivot Point S2 15.1964
Daily Pivot Point S3 15.0496
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.7837
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.9305
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.1507

 

 

