USD and 2-year Treasury yields rebounded yesterday despite confirmation of a sharp slowdown in US labor demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary benchmark revisions to net payroll growth was larger than expected. Monthly job creation was reduced by an average of -76k a month or -911k annually (consensus: -700k) for the twelve months ended March 2025. The revision represents a decline of-0.6% of total nonfarm employment, which is bigger than the 10-year absolute average annual benchmark revisions of 0.2%, BBH FX analysts report.
Payroll benchmark cut deepens dovish Fed outlook
"The counter-intuitive moves in USD and Treasury yields look more like positioning squaring rather than justified by fundamentals. In our view, the steeper pullback in US labor demand supports a more dovish Fed policy stance, even as inflation risks remain skewed to the upside, given that monetary policy is moderately restrictive. Bottom line: we recommend investors lean against relief rallies in USD."
"A US District Court judge gave Fed Governor Lisa Cook the green light to attend the upcoming September 16-17 FOMC meeting. According to the ruling, Cook’s alleged mortgage misconduct likely didn’t amount to “cause” to fire her under the Federal Reserve Act. The US Supreme Court, with a conservative majority shaped by President Donald Trump’s appointment, will ultimately have the final say. Regardless of the final ruling, political interference with the Fed’s independence undermines policy credibility and is an ongoing drag on USD."
"The Senate Banking Committee votes today on Stephen Miran's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. If he clears the panel, the nomination will proceed to a full Senate vote on September 15, allowing him to take part in the September FOMC meeting. Miran has expressed support for significantly lowering interest rates. Crude oil prices ticked-up by less than $1/bbl following Israel’s strike in Doha targeting Hamas’ leadership. We doubt this targeted attack will curtail the downtrend in crude oil prices given the global oil glut. The US Energy Information Administration expects global oil inventories to grow by an average of more than 2 million barrels per day from 3Q25 through 1Q26 as OPEC+ members increase production."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1700 post-US PPI
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating price action and hovers around the 1.1700 neighbourhood amid the equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar on Wednesday. In the meantime, the pair remained mostly apathetic after US Producer Prices came in short of initial estimates in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3550
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.