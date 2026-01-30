USD: Weakness reshapes S&P 500 sector dynamics – BNY

Bob Savage, Head of Markets Macro Strategy at BNY, discusses the U.S. Dollar's influence on equity markets, highlighting that USD weakness is reshaping sector dynamics within the S&P 500. It notes that a weaker dollar supports sectors with international exposure and alters capital flows. The analysis emphasizes the growing importance of currency dynamics alongside inflation in driving investment decisions.

Impact of USD weakness on sectors

"A weaker dollar alters future earnings, shifts global competitiveness, and redirects capital flows across regions and asset classes. For equity investors, the implications extend beyond simple export exposure."

"The volatility of the USD – and what it does to underlying stock returns – is back in focus for investors and reinforces the negative feedback loop around USD hedging."

"Most importantly, USD weakness alters sector relationships as the U.S. economy evolves. Consider the shift since 1998: U.S. exports moved from industrial goods to tech-driven services, changing the USD’s impact on Industrials."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)