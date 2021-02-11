USD unlikely to stage a solid rebound as Powell continues to strike a dovish policy tone – MUFG

The USD has continued to trade on a softer footing this week. The US Dollar Index is falling back towards the 90.000-level around which it was trading at the start of the year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed inflation concerns, implying the greenback is unlikely to post a sustained rebound, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“Fed Chair Powell continued to strike a dovish policy tone in line with expectations which has resulted in a limited market reaction. In the speech he highlighted the importance to the Fed of restoring a strong labour market while downplaying concerns over upside risks to inflation from loose monetary and fiscal policy.”
“Chair Powell provided further reassurance as well that the Fed will make sure that they do not move to modify or even talk about modifying policy until they have seen that the US is through the pandemic. The Fed’s base case scenario is that the US will reach herd immunity around the middle of the year, which signals that any talk about beginning to taper QE is unlikely until later this year.”
“The dovish comments from Chair Powell support our view that it’s too soon for the US dollar to stage a sustainable rebound on the back of expectations for tighter Fed policy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 34-month top above 1.38 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD stays firm around the mid-1.3800s, intraday high, while heading into London. Upbeat Biden-Xi talks cheer markets, down the US dollar. UK’s covid recovery joins strong vaccine position but Brexit woes probe the optimism.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150, having failed to take out 50-day SMA on Wednesday. US dollar remains on the back foot amid upbeat market mood and Fed Chair Powell's dovish comments. A continued rally may remain elusive amid Eurozone's slow vaccine delivery.
XAU/USD stages a quick comeback, still below $1850
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.