Global markets have been shaken by a sudden escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict after Ukraine used US-supplied long-range missiles for a strike in Russian territory and Moscow lowered the threshold for response using nuclear weapons. So far, this has translated to some noise in the FX market, but no big moves. We suspect the dynamics in US Dollar (USD) crosses were partly still affected by the USD’s overbought positioning status, which may have contributed to curbing geopolitics-related gains, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Less resistance to a fresh leg higher in the Greenback
“In other words, markets seem to be cautiously leaning towards a sanguine view on Ukraine, meaning any further escalations should have a much deeper impact on FX. European currencies (excluding CHF) are inevitably the most vulnerable, whereas high-beta currencies that are geographically far from the conflict (like CAD or AUD) should only be affected indirectly through risk-off. The oversold JPY probably has the highest upside potential from an escalation.”
“The US calendar is still quiet and the only focus today will be on a few Fed speakers, including the dovish-leaning Barr and Cook and the more neutral Williams and Collins. An interesting development on the macro side, however, was yesterday’s release of state payrolls, which allows us to calculate the actual impact of the hurricane on the soft October country-wide print (12k). Our US economist crunched the numbers and estimates that the payroll figure would have been around 121k without the hurricane and strike activities.”
“We expect at least 100k of ‘technical’ rebound in the November payroll print, which raises the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed. We recently highlighted the potential for a positioning-driven USD correction. With the recent increase in geopolitical risk, it appears that the risks for the USD are now more balanced, and we may see less resistance to a fresh leg higher in the greenback.”
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
