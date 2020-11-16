USD/TRY: Turkish Lira sidelined after biggest weekly gain since at least 2008

- Lira trades near 7.64 per US dollar versus 8.36 a week ago.
- Analysts see continued gains in the battered currency.
The Turkish lira (TRY) is taking a breather on Monday, having risen by nearly 10% against the US dollar last week. That's the biggest single-week percentage gain in at least 12 years, according to data source TradingView.
The currency pair surged last week as President Erdogan appointed a new economic team and pledged a strategy built on price, monetary and financial stability.
Looking ahead, a nudge in policy to orthodoxy, including rate hikes, has the potential to take TRY below 7.50 per US dollar, according to Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Further, as stated by Morgan Stanley analysts, the global recovery looks sustainable, synchronous, and supported by policy, and is likely to keep the dollar on the defensive.
That said if the second wave of the coronavirus continues to accelerate across the advanced world, the risk sentiment will likely weaken, putting a temporary bid under the US dollar. The TRY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 7.64 per US dollar. Despite the last week's rally, the currency is still down 28% this year.
Technical levels
Resistance: 7.7787 (Oct. 22 low), 7.8563 (50-day SMA).
Support: 7.60 (Friday's low), 7.4731 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside still capped below 0.7300 amid upbeat market mood
AUD/USD's upside attempts remain capped below 0.7300 following the release of mixed Chinese activity numbers. The aussie cheers the risk-on mood amid vaccine progress and RCEP trade agreement. RBA Lowe's speech awaited.
Gold challenges $1900 as vaccine, trade deal optimism downs USD
Gold looks to recapture $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Coronavirus vaccine optimism and the Asia-pacific trade deal (RCEP) offset concerns over rising cases globally, weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
USD/JPY holds lower ground near 104.50 on USD supply
USD/JPY drops to mid-104s, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board amid a risk-on market mood. Vaccine optimism and strong economic data from Japan and China lift the market sentiment and down the dollar.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.
The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared
Over the weekend, news flow has generally provided some certainty about major world events that in non-Covid times would usually be greeted by an upswing in stocks and other risky assets at the start of the week.