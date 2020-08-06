USD/TRY: Substantial rates hike needed to prevent further lira depreciation – TDS

The lira has been the worst performing major EM currency in August. TRY has already weakened by over 4% against the USD, with USD/TRY today hitting an all-time high of 7.2850. Izidor Flajsman, from TD Securities, thinks the CBRT needs to hike rate dramatically to avoid further lira depreciation.
Key quotes
“We've consistently stated that monetary policy in Turkey is too loose and the CBRT will have to hike rates dramatically. In April, we pointed out that the CBRT had taken net reserves to zero and would likely deplete other liquidity buffers in Q3, with hikes needed by September. At this point, policymakers will have to hike significantly, and possibly introduce capital controls.”
“Last week, we stated that the pace of reserve burn YTD would match the CBRT's reported gross reserves (mostly borrowed) by late summer/early autumn unless alternative funds are found or FX interventions halted.”
“While higher US rates could take some near-term pressure off TRY, unless we see a sharp improvement in sentiment with renewed capital inflows, we think the CBRT will have to hike rates and continue to look for at least 200bps of tightening by end-Sep, with further tightening beyond that.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.