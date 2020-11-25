USD/TRY Price Analysis: Turkish Lira weakens, pushing the pair above key Fib level

Turkey's lira fell for the third straight trading day on Tuesday, pushing USD/TRY well above 7.9191 – the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from 8.5777 to 7.5119.
The close above the Fibonacci level indicates that the correction from record highs has ended, and the bulls have regained control. The pair could soon challenge the next resistance at 8.1706 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) – more so, as the MACD histogram, an indicator used to gauge trend strength and trend changes, is about to cross into bullish territory above zero.
A close below the 50-day Simple Moving Average at 7.8986 would shift risk in favor of a re-test of recent lows.
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
Resistance: 8.1706 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement), 8.3679 (4-hour chart hurdle)
Support: 7.8986 (50-day SMA), 7.5119 (recent low)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
