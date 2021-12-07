USD/TRY Price Analysis: Bulls stays hopeful beyond $13.75 support

- USD/TRY prints four-day uptrend below weekly resistance line.
- Lower-high formation tests the bulls amid nearly overbought RSI.
- 50-HMA, short-term rising trend line challenges the bears.
USD/TRY stays firmer around $13.83, up 0.18% intraday during the four-day advances ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Even so, the lower-high formation marked since last Thursday portrays the bull’s exhaustion amid the nearly overbought RSI conditions.
However, a convergence of the 50-HMA and an ascending trend line from last Wednesday, around $13.75, put a floor under the prices.
Should the quote drops below $13.75, the 200-HMA level of $13.06 and the $13.00 threshold will lure the USD/TRY bears.
Meanwhile, further advances look to the short-term resistance line near $13.95 and then to the $14.00 round figure before rallying to refresh the all-time high.
In doing so, the $15.00 round figure may gain the market’s attention before the ultimate psychological level of $20.00.
USD/TRY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
