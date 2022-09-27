- USD/TRY remains on the front foot at all-time high during three-day uptrend.
- CBRT documents hints at further rate cuts, DXY retreats from 20-year high.
- Fed’s Powell, US data can entertain intraday traders, bulls are likely to keep reins.
USD/TRY shrugs off the US dollar pullback to stay on the front foot and refresh the all-time high near 18.48 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) seems to cheer hints of more rate cuts from the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).
Reuters quotes an official document from the CBRT, published Monday, to mention that Turkey's central bank lowered its reference interest rate by nearly 140 basis points to 13.96% for October in a move aimed at further cutting rates on corporate loans. The news also mentioned, “Last month, the central bank unveiled new required bond holdings for lenders meant to address the widening gap between the bank's policy rate and lending rates.”
Ankara is already going through a lot these days due to the CBRT’s resistance to rate hikes and nearly 80% inflation, not to forget broad geopolitical tension. That said, the latest moves from the central banks add weakness to the TRY.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the 20-year high, down 0.45% intraday near 113.60 by the press time, as softer yields join downbeat US data and inflation expectations.
US Treasury yields retreat from the multi-year high while the S&P 500 Futures also print mild gains by the press time. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields rose to the highest levels in 12 years while the 2-year bond coupons refreshed the 15-year top as traders rushed to the risk safety.
Further, Chicago Fed National Activity Index weakened to 0.0 in August versus 0.09 market expectations and an upwardly revised prior reading of 0.29.
Elsewhere, the US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, signaled that the gauges refreshed the multi-day low on Monday. While noting the details, the longer-term inflation expectations dropped to the lowest level since July 13, 2022, whereas the 5-year benchmark slumped to the lowest levels since June 2021 with the latest figures being 2.32% and 2.33% respectively.
Given the fundamental weakness in Turkey, vis-à-vis the US, the USD/TRY pair can continue to remain firmer. However, US CB Consumer Confidence for September and Durable Goods Orders for August will join today’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell to direct short-term moves.
Technical analysis
A two-month-old ascending resistance line challenges USD/TRY bulls around 18.50 amid the overbought RSI conditions. The anticipated pullback moves, however, remain elusive unless breaking an upward sloping trend line support near 18.28.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps five-day downtrend near 0.9650 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in six around 20-year low. Markets consolidate recent moves amid light calendar, mixed headlines. Hawkish central bankers, energy crisis keeps bears hopeful despite immediate rebound.
GBP/USD rebound pokes 1.0800 as BOE hesitates, DXY tracks yields ahead of key data
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s heavy losses as it bounces off the all-time low to 1.0780 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair renews intraday high while also snapping the five-day downtrend.
Gold seems poised to break below $1,600 amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the lowest level since April 2020. The US dollar eases from a new two-decade high hit on Monday and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.