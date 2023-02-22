USD/TRY eases to $18.80 amid sluggish markets ahead of FOMC Minutes, CBRT

- USD/TRY bulls take a breather as markets turn cautious ahead of Fed Minutes.
- Mixed concerns on rate positions, earthquake at home challenges the Turkish Lira pair sellers.
- Upbeat US data underpins hawkish Fed bets but mention of policy pivot could weigh on prices.
- CBRT has been holding rates steady in the last three monetary policy meetings at 9.0%.
USD/TRY slides to $18.81, retreating from the all-time high marked the previous day, as the US Dollar eases ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the Turkish Lira (TRY) traders’ cautious mood before Thursday’s Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision.
It should be noted that the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria appeared the latest worry for the nations. However, the Turkish inflation eased in the last two months and hence defends the CBRT’s latest inaction surrounding the 9.0% interest rate.
On the other hand, strong prints of the preliminary US S&P Global PMIs for February joined the hawkish Fed bets to underpin the US Dollar Index’s first daily positive in three the previous day, down 0.07% intraday near 104.11 at the latest.
It’s worth observing that the monetary policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the CBRT appears the biggest driver for the USD/TRY upside.
Elsewhere, comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian President Vladimir Putin weigh on the market sentiment and tease USD/TRY bulls as both suggest further tension between Moscow and Kyiv, which also includes indirect participation of the West and China of late. Though, an absence of major updates in Asia seemed to have paused the risk-off mood.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s negative closing.
Looking forward, Turkish Capacity Utilization and Manufacturing Confidence for February could entertain USD/TRY traders ahead of the Fed Minutes. However, major attention will be given to Thursday’s CBRT Interest Rate decision for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI joins the $19.00 psychological magnet to challenge the USD/TRY bulls. The downside moves, however, remain elusive unless providing a daily closing below the 50-DMA support near $18.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
