The US Dollar (USD) is trading weaker on the session. It’s another one of those uncomfortable 'sell everything' days for the US. The USD is down while Treasurys are selling off, pushing 10Y yields over 4.5% amid worries about the impact of the (currently stalled) tax-cut bill on US debt and deficits, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD slides as Treasuries weaken and equity sentiment softens
"Higher rates are clearly unhelpful for US growth prospects. Equities are softer in Europe and US equity futures are lower. Higher yields and concerns about reports that Israel is considering a strike in Iran’s nuclear facilities are weighing on risk appetite. Crude is up around 1% and gold is firmer. The SEK and NOK are outperforming while the ZAR and MXN are underperforming on the day. Broader USD sentiment looks fragile again. G7 Finance Ministers and central bankers are currently meeting in Canada. A wide range of issues are up for discussion but trade and tariffs will be front and center for officials."
"FX may feature in bilateral talks (US/Japan) in the next day or so and that may also be weighing on USD sentiment. Asian countries appear to be in the crosshairs for the US Treasury regarding FX policy. Taiwan and South Korea indicated that they have been discussing exchange rates with the US, fueling market concerns that the US may be seeking some adjustments in the USD. It seems unlikely (to us) that any country in the region would agree to a (significant) unilateral revaluation of their currency that would put them at a disadvantage to their regional trading peers."
"And a broader realignment in the USD looks unlikely while countries are still assessing President Trump’s tariff policies and their consequences. Still, the chatter can only add to the sentiment that a weaker USD may yet work its way into US trade policy at some point. On the charts, DXY losses through the base of the past month’s consolidation range (now resistance at 100.3) risk triggering a renewed (and possibly significant) leg lower in the index; support is 98.9 ahead of a retest of the April low at 97.9. The Treasury is auctioning USD16bn in 20Y bonds (note government bond auctions in Europe were affected by a Bloomberg system problem earlier today)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD rose to record highs near $109,500
Bitcoin added to Tuesday’s uptick, gathering extra pace and hitting an all-time top near $109,500 on Wednesday. The move comes on the back of the weaker US Dollar, while futures markets saw a record spike in open interest on May 20, fuelling fresh speculation about an impending price breakout.
AUD/USD: Minor support comes near 0.6350
AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s pullback and clinched decent gains on Wednesday, flirting with its key 200-day SMA near 0.6460 on the back of the continued selling pressure in the US Dollar. A break above this region should open the door to further gains in the short-term horizon.
EUR/USD: The 1.1400 region emerges as the next hurdle
EUR/USD extended its weekly bull run well north of 1.1300 the figure on Wednesday, all in response to the persistent weakness hurting the Greenback. The extra pullback in the US Dollar came on the back of fresh political concerns surrounding President Trump’s tax bill. (editado)
Gold consolidates gains, higher weekly highs still likely
Gold regains the area above the $3,300 mark per troy ounce midweek, supported by growing fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Adding to the upward pressure, the US Dollar remains under strain amid ongoing concerns over US debt sustainability.
FOMO vs fundamentals: Retail buys the dip, institutional investors stay cautious
Retail optimism is rising, but institutions are still treading carefully amid lingering macro and earnings risks. Policy and fiscal uncertainty remain elevated, with trade tensions, U.S. debt concerns, and a cautious Fed dominating the backdrop.