The coming weeks, and probably even months, are likely to be a tightrope walk for the dollar against the backdrop of the Fed's adjusted stance. Our economists had been expecting interest rate cuts in September and December for some time, precisely because they anticipated that the FOMC and Fed Chair Jerome Powell would attempt to ease political pressure to a certain extent by lowering interest rates moderately. In this respect, our experts are not particularly surprised by Powell's change of tone at the Jackson Hole conference, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
Times might remain difficult and volatile for the dollar
"Powell obviously had to present valid arguments for possible interest rate cuts. And since the upside risks to inflation from US tariffs are definitely present, but it will only become clear in a few months whether the effect will really be temporary as expected, he had to focus more on the downside risks to the economy and the labor market. Therefore, the risks for the dollar will remain asymmetrically distributed. If the economy and labor market remain robust and the tariff effect on inflation is temporary, there may be fewer interest rate cuts than the market expects. In this case, an upward correction in the dollar, as we saw last week, would be entirely possible. However, the downside risks for the dollar dominate. Weaker economic data would cement or even reinforce expectations of interest rate cuts, for instance in the direction of one or more 50 basis point moves. This would weigh on the dollar."
"If, on the other hand, economic data remains relatively solid, but inflation and, above all, inflation expectations pick up, while the Fed continues to sound dovish, the Fed's response function of reacting 'appropriately' to inflation risks could be called into question. This, in turn, would also be viewed negatively by the market for the dollar. After all, a central bank should respond appropriately to inflation risks with its monetary policy, otherwise the currency will be punished. An impressive example of this is the Turkish lira."
"As difficult as it is for Powell to navigate between 'correct' monetary policy requirements and political demands, times will remain difficult and volatile for the dollar. In particular, most developments are likely to be interpreted negatively. I cannot currently think of a scenario in which the dollar suddenly appreciates massively and regains its 'old strength' (also because of structural factors – think of the discussion about the independence of the Fed, which has gained momentum again with the affair surrounding Governor Lisa Cook, or the fiscal position of the US, which will deteriorate with Trump's plans). But then again, no one could have imagined a pandemic either."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up pace, breaks above 1.1600
The EUR/USD’s recovery now picks up pace and motivates the pair to reclaim the 1.1600 barrier and beyond in a context of further loss of momentum in the US Dollar. In the meantime, jitters around the Fed’s independence remain well in place, while fresh political effervescence in France threatens to keep the single currency under scrutiny.
GBP/USD turns positive near 1.3500
GBP/USD advances further and aproaches the key 1.3500 barrier on the back of the resurgence of the selling pressure in the Greenback. Indeed, Cable now adds to Tuesday’s advance and leaves behind the initial knee-jerrk to the 1.3420-1.3410 band.
Gold challenges multi-week tops near $3,400
Gold now reverses its intial bearish mood and gathers fresh steam, trading at shouting distance of the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar loses surrenders its earlier gains and US yields make a U-turn, down modestly for the day.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.