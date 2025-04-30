Yesterday saw the next round of poor sentiment indicators from the US. According to the Conference Board, US consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. This is now ‘old news’ for the currency market it seems, with USD exchange rates barely reacting, Commerzbank's FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
Poor data results can put pressure on the USD
"Don't be put off by US President Trump's effusive praise for his tariffs at some rally. He has already shown that he reacts to such pressure — for example with the 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs or the withdrawal of tariffs for various sectors, which was undoubtedly in response to the slump on the stock markets as well as protests from the affected industries. The faster and more severely the US economy threatens to collapse, the more likely it seems to me that Trump will reverse much of his trade policy. If, on the other hand, the US economy shows signs of resilience, he could feel vindicated in his strategy and leave the tariffs at higher levels."
"Following Trump's open criticism of the US Federal Reserve, which he believes is not lowering interest rates quickly enough, it is highly likely to leave interest rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting in May — not only because of the increased inflation risks, but also to send a signal of independence. In an environment in which economic momentum is threatening to weaken very quickly, this move would appear all the more hawkish and therefore dollar-positive — given that it is not signalling that it could cut interest rates at one of its next meetings."
"In view of today's upcoming US data (GDP and ADP employment survey), this means that poor results could put pressure on the dollar in the short term. However, they increase the chance of a de-escalation in the US trade conflict, which could ultimately benefit the US currency."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.