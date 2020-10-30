USD/THB is expected to gather further pace in the next months following a forecasted softer tone in the Thai baht, in opinion of strategists in UOB Group’s Quarterly Global Outlook.

Key Quotes

"On the charts, there is a strong support for USD/THB at 31 despite broad USD weakness."

“Due to the domestic economic woes, we expect the THB to weaken at least for the next two quarters before stabilizing.”

“Our updated USD/THB point forecasts are 31.00 for 4Q20, 31.30 for 1Q21, and 31.50 for both 2Q and 3Q21.”