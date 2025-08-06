"Today, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Boston Fed President Susan Collins (FOMC voter) participate in panel discussion (2:00pm New York, 7:00pm London) while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly (FOMC non-voter) speak at an economic summit (4:10pm New York, 9:10pm London). We doubt the comments will meaningfully alter rate expectations. Fed funds futures more than fully price-in 50bps of Fed funds rate cuts by year-end to a 3.75-4.00% range."

"Meanwhile, the full hit on the US economy from tariffs has yet to come. The actual effective US tariff rate based on customs duty revenue as a percentage of the value of goods imported was 8.8% in June. Looking ahead, the average effective US tariff rate is estimated to rise to 18.3% as of August 1 - the highest since 1934. Higher US tariffs is a downside risk to growth and upside risk to inflation."

"The US economy is teetering on the edge of stagflation, a backdrop that will undermine USD. The ISM July reports showed services activity is near stall speed and manufacturing activity contracting at its fastest pace since October 2024. In parallel, the price index for both the services and manufacturing sectors point to upside risk to inflation."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.