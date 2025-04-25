The dollar is continuing its positive correlation with US equity markets and is edging higher. Investors seem to be taking positively the newsflow that US-China tariffs could be negotiated substantially lower. For example, equities have rallied a little on the news overnight that China could cut their own 125% tariffs on US goods from certain sectors such as healthcare, aviation and manufacturing, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
DXY can head back to the 100.25/50 area
"Even though Chinese self-interest may well be driving these developments, investors are still welcoming some flexibility here. Equally, investors seemed to ignore bearish headlines from China yesterday that there was no US-China trade dialogue underway and that it would be the US which would have to make the first unilateral move to cut tariffs."
"As to the USD more broadly, it could find a little support as trade tensions calm a little. The next big chapter here will be whether all this volatility has hit real world decisions. There is plenty of US jobs data released next week and any deterioration here could trigger another round of dollar losses - albeit a more benign dollar decline on the view that the Federal Reserve would be riding to the rescue after all. In terms of Fed pricing, the market now seems comfortable to price the first cut in July."
"For today, US equities are being called a little higher after some good results from Alphabet. DXY could head back to the 100.25/50 area but stall there. Keep a close eye on the S&P 500, where any close above the 5570/5600 area could suggest we're seeing something more than a bear market correction."
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
