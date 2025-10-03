TRENDING:
USD slips back as markets mull shutdown – Scotiabank

USD slips back as markets mull shutdown – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights Team

The US Dollar (USD) fell a little Wednesday on the back of the soft ADP report but rose more significantly yesterday after an obscure private sector report (Revelio Labs anyone?) report apparently suggested the NFP data would show an above consensus outcome of a gain of around 60k in jobs, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD may continue to meander in a range

"Would, if it was actually being released this morning. We do note that Chicago Fed’s labour market data forecast, also released yesterday, suggests a strong probability that the unemployment rate would remain at 4.3% in September which might infer less need for the Fed to act aggressively on rate policy—but markets are not expecting that anyway. Swaps continue to price in a 25bps cut at the end of the month and are close to fully pricing (around 90%) 50bps of cuts through year-end."

"The USD is tracking lower overall this morning and heading for a technically soft close on the week in DXY terms but whether that really drives any pick up in momentum remains to be seen. More meandering in the USD seems likely in the absence of official US economic data which may keep the DXY between 97.5/98.5 for now. FX investors have been whipsawed by US political developments this year and may just sit on their hands until the US government shutdown situation becomes clearer. Investors appear to be resolved to the idea that the US federal government may be closed for a lengthy period, similar perhaps to the 35-day shutdown in President Trump’s first term."

"Overnight news is scant and there is little movement in the major currencies to note. Global stocks continue to forge ahead and major bond markets are narrowly mixed. High beta FX is outperforming marginally (NZD, ZAR) while the JPY is lagging with a small net loss on the day—but may still close the week with a solid gain and remains underpriced relative to the narrowing in US/Japan yield spreads we believe. While the payrolls data is unlikely to make an appearance today, we do get some US data (final PMIs and ISM Manufacturing plus some remarks from the Fed’s Miran (voter), Logan (non-voter) and Jefferson (voter) over the course of the session."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while traders await US PMIs and speeches from the ECB and Fed officials for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds ground near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar remains offered amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published on Friday, and hence, all eyes are on the ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak.  

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Fed will lower borrowing costs two more times this year.

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

US ISM Services PMI expected to reflect stable momentum in the services industry

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the September Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) this Friday. The report is a well-trusted measure of business performance in the sector, but it is usually published on the same date as the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which diminishes its relevance. This time, however, things are different.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

