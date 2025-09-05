The US Dollar (USD) is trading softer overall—but still holding well within recent trading ranges as markets position for this morning’s US Non-Farm payroll data, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
USD eases broadly as markets position for soft US jobs report
"Gains for the major currencies are led by the developing market/high beta currencies, with the SEK, ZAR and NZD this morning’s outperformers. Global stocks are (mostly) firmer while bond yields are slightly lower as investors anticipate soft data giving the Fed the green light to cut rates on September 17th. There is little doubt that the US jobs market is loosening as labour demand softens. This week’s JOLTS data showed that, for the first time since 2021, there were (slightly) more unemployed (7.24mn) people in the US than available jobs (7.18mn)."
"How quickly this dynamic develops remains to be seen but Fed policymakers appear to be increasingly conscious of the emerging labour market slack as they mull the rate outlook. The street is looking for a 75k rise in US August Non-Farm Payrolls, with most estimates falling within the 60-90k range. Recall that July data showed a 73k increase. The unemployment rate is expected to nudge up a tenth to 4.3%. Scotia’s call is for zero gains in jobs, the absolute low end of the forecast range. An outcome that matches the consensus is likely to bolster market expectations for a 25bps cut at the next FOMC."
"A 1/4-point cut is already more or less fully priced in to swaps so an on-consensus outcome may pressure the USD somewhat and drive the DXY to test support at 97.50. A weaker number, which lifts expectations of a more aggressive cut may be needed to drive the index significantly lower. An upside surprise will give the USD some respite but other challenges (weak fiscal policy, focus on Fed independence etc.) will limit gains to the mid/upper 98 range for the DXY I think. Japan’s Labour Cash Earnings data released overnight showed another strong gain (4.1% Y/Y) in July, supporting the prospect for a mild tightening in the BoJ policy rate next month."
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1700 ahead of US employment data
EUR/USD gains traction and advances toward 1.1700 in the European session on Friday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls data, which could significantly influence the US Dollar's valuation.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3450 after the data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose more than expected in July. In the second half of the day, the August employment report from the US could ramp up market volatility.
Gold stabilizes near $3,550 as focus shifts to NFP
Gold holds steady at around $3,550 after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Thursday. XAU/USD remains within a touching distance of the record-high it set earlier in the week as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the key jobs data from the US.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate as traders eye key macro data
Bitcoin price trades in green above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having recovered nearly 3% so far this week. Ethereum price consolidates between key levels, while Ripple finds support around its critical level. The top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating as traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
