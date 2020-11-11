USD/SGD slips towards the June 2018 low at 1.3346 – Commerzbank

USD/SGD briefly slid below the 2019 lows at 1.3451/43 as fell to a two and a half year low at 1.3409, a break through which would target the 1.3346/07 area, per Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“USD/SGD’s descent has taken it to the current November low at 1.3409, before trying to stabilise around the 1.3451/43 2019 and early 2020 lows. Failure at 1.3409 would make us bearish again and would target the September 2017 and June 2018 lows and February 2018 high at 1.3346/07. Much further down the January-to-March 2018 lows can be found at 1.3053/09.”
“Good resistance can now be spotted between the early September and October lows at 1.3526/59. Overall downside pressure should be maintained while the cross remains below the current November high at 1.3714. Below it meanders the 55-day moving average at 1.3616.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases is weighing.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.