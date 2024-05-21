- USD/SEK is holding steady at 10.69 and cleared daily losses.
- High-ranking members of the Federal Reserve maintain a cautious stance, resisting rushing into rate cuts.
- Investors await FOMC's meeting minutes for May this Wednesday, which will provide deeper insights into the Federal Reserve's policy roadmap.
The USD/SEK pair trades at 10.69, after falling below the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) clearing all of its daily losses. This is due to the USD holding its ground on the back of cautious comments of the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials which ask for patience on rate cuts.
In that sense, on a quiet week, Federal Reserve official's comments are the highlight of each session and they echoe caution in the face of robust growth and persistent inflation in the US, seeming to rule out immediate rate cuts. The expectation is that this Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes might reveal deeper insight into the Fed's expected roadmap which could change the expectations of the easing cycle. Later this week, on Thursday, weekly Jobless Claims figures and S&P PMIs from May might trigger movements on the USD and Friday’s Durable Goods orders data from April as they might give further insights into the health of the US economy.
USD/SEK technical analysis
In the daily overview, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for USD/SEK remains within negative zone. The latest reading is just below the 50 mark, thus projecting a slight inclination towards sellers. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) demonstrates flat red bars, indicating a steady negative momentum for the pair.
USD/SEK daily chart
In relation to the overall trend, the pair is below the 20-day SMA but holds above the 100 and 200-day SMAs. This configuration implies a blend of long-term bullishness and short-term bearishness. Notably, on Tuesday, buyers successfully defended the 100 and 200-day SMA at both 10.55 and 10.62, indicating that the buyers remain resilient and that if the bears fail to breach these levels, a bullish flip might be seen in the next session.
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.6937
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|10.688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.8316
|Daily SMA50
|10.7142
|Daily SMA100
|10.546
|Daily SMA200
|10.663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.7184
|Previous Daily Low
|10.6684
|Previous Weekly High
|10.9072
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.638
|Previous Monthly High
|11.0627
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.4914
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.6875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.6648
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.7148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.7417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.7649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
