USD/RUB to turn bullish once above the 77.00 high – Commerzbank

USD/RUB’s swift ascent from its current March low at 72.54 has propelled it to a four month high at 77.00 below which it is currently consolidating. In the view of Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, a rise above the high at 77.00 would be bullish and target 79.99/80.94.
Key quotes
“Once the four month high at 77.00 is overcome, we would turn bullish again and target the September and November highs at 79.99/80.94. On the way up would be the 77.71 mid-November high, the 78.47 mid-October high and also the 78.89 early October high.”
“Good support now comes in between the 75.07/74.96 late February and early March highs and the 200 and 55-day moving averages at 74.60/44.”
“Key support remains to be seen at the 72.65/54 December-to-March lows.”
“Only if the recent low at 72.54 were to unexpectedly be slipped through, would the early July high at 72.31 be in focus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
