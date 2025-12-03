TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD retreats amid Hassett Fed chair speculation – BBH

USD retreats amid Hassett Fed chair speculation – BBH
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

US Dollar (USD) is down across the board, global equity markets are up, and bond markets are steady. Yesterday, President Donald Trump confirmed he has reduced the shortlist for Fed chair to one candidate and plans to nominate his choice in 'early' 2026 while referring to White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as 'potential' Fed chair, BBH FX analysts report.

Market eyes economic data as Fed cuts expected

"Hasset has consistently pushed for a more aggressive pace of Fed rate cuts, recently stating that he shares President Trump’s view that rates can be 'a lot lower'. Importantly, the Fed chair is not an autocrat. Monetary policy is set by the FOMC (7 governors and 5 Reserve Bank presidents) which constrains the power of any one individual in setting policy. Each member has one vote, and all decisions are made by majority vote."

"That means US economic data will matter more for Fed rate expectations than the FOMC line-up. Right now, the data argues for additional Fed funds rate cuts. US labor demand is weak, consumer spending is showing early signs of cracking, and upside risks to inflation are fading. Bottom line: narrowing rate differentials between the US and major economies suggests the path of least resistance for USD is down."

"Upward pressure on funding rates while liquidity is no longer being drained (Fed ended the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1) is a red flag. It could be a sign of stress inside the money market plumbing which means liquidity is becoming scarce for structural or risk-related reasons rather than policy. If the recent rise in repo rates is sustained, the Fed will have to begin buying assets again, further weighing on USD."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.1650 ahead of US ADP, ISM data

EUR/USD climbs above 1.1650 ahead of US ADP, ISM data

EUR/USD builds on it weekly gains and trades at its highest level since late October above 1.1650 on Wednesday. Expectations of monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB help the pair preserve its bullish momentum. Focus shifts to ECB President Lagarde's parliamentary testimony and US data. 

GBP/USD tests 1.3300 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD tests 1.3300 on broad USD weakness

GBP/USD gains traction and tests 1.3300 in the American session on Wednesday. The broad selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on growing expectations for a dovish Fed policy outlook allows the pair to continue to push higher. Later in the session, private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Gold holds steady near $4,200 as focus shifts to US data

Gold holds steady near $4,200 as focus shifts to US data

Gold stabilizes at around $4,200 on Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal but the persistent USD weakness helps XAU/USD limit its losses.

Chainlink's rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink's rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink (LINK) rises by almost 7% on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK ETF on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers