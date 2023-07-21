USD/MXN tests 17.00 figure amid expectations of Fed’s hike past July FOMC’s meeting

- Positive sentiment supports the Mexican Peso (MXN), but Fed tightening concerns arise due to last week’s US unemployment data.
- Expectations for a post-July Fed rate hike rise to 28%, a significant leap from last month’s 15.9% odds, as the CME FedWatch Tool reported.
- USD/MXN traders eye next week’s Mexican inflation data, with both readings expected to decelerate.
USD/MXN holds to its earlier gains after reaching the 17.00 figure on Friday but trimmed some as the USD/MXN pair edged towards the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 16.9666. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 16.9494, climbing 0.47%, ahead of the weekend.
USD/MXN sees slight trim after peaking at 17.00, buoyed by solid US jobs data and mounting anticipation of Federal Reserve tightening
Sentiment remains upbeat, which usually favors the Mexican Peso (MXN). Nevertheless, last week’s US unemployment claims for the week ending July 15 spurred woes the Federal Reserve (Fed) would continue to tighten monetary conditions past the July meeting. Other data revealed during the day was mixed, with US retail sales missing estimates, but continued to show consumers resilience, while housing market data witnessed a dip after registering positive figures in May.
Meanwhile, expectations the Fed would raise rates past the July meeting surged to 28%, from last month’s 15.9% odds, as revealed by the CME FedWatch Tool.
Consequently, the greenback rose, registering more than 1% weekly gains. As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure that tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six peers, sits at 101.052, which advances 0.23%, on Friday.
That helped to offset some of the USD/MXN 4.27% losses during the last couple of weeks, with the pair briefly testing the 17.00 psychological barrier.
Retail sales disappointed USD/MXN traders on the Mexican front, which punished the peso as the pair climbed 1% on Thursday. On its latest two meetings, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) kept rates unchanged at 11.25% and is expected to cut rates towards Q4 2023.
The following week’s highlight on the Mexican docket would be the inflation data report, with most traders expecting the Consumer Price Index (CP) at 4.77% in the first 15 days of the month, according to a Reuters poll. Core CPI is expected to slide to 6.73%. Although both figures remain above Banxico’s 3% plus or minus one percentage point target, the disinflationary process continues in the Mexican economy.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/MXN probed the 17.00 figure after reaching 7-year lows at 16.6899 but couldn’t break resistance, despite printing a high of 17.0502. Of note, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is gathering pace toward the 50-midline, suggesting that buyers are increasing their positions, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) printed its biggest daily gain since May 23, a major turning point. That could suggest the USD/MXN could be bottoming and preparing for an upward correction. Key resistance levels lie at the 20-day EMA at 16.9667, the 17.00 figure, and the 50-day EMa at 17.2416 in the near term. Contrarily, the first support level would be the YTD low of 16.6899 before testing 16.50.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0506
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|16.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9958
|Daily SMA50
|17.2808
|Daily SMA100
|17.7278
|Daily SMA200
|18.4819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9154
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7032
|Previous Weekly High
|17.1746
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7167
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8344
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.9692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.0484
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.1814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
