USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Remains in consolidation range with a bearish bias but...

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The Mexican peso rallied at the beginning of the week following the suspension of US tariffs on Mexican imports. The currency consolidated most of those gains. 
  • The USD/MXN bottomed at 19.08 and then build a support at 19.10. 
  • A weekly bearish gap between 19.32 and 19.62 remains open. 

Price is holding above an uptrend line while at the same time below a key 20-day moving average. Short-term technical indicators favor the downside but with USD/MXN near the mentioned line and so far being unable to break under 19.10, the positive momentum for the peso is easing. 

A close below 19.05 would point to further losses targeting the next support at 18.90. 

On the upside, 19.25 (flat 20-day moving average) could be seen as the resistance area to break. A consolidation on top would lead to a test of the horizontal resistance at 19.30; if the USD/MXN keeps rising, there is not much resistance until 19.45. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart

USD/MXN

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1437
Today Daily Change -0.0291
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 19.1728
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.267
Daily SMA50 19.0923
Daily SMA100 19.1423
Daily SMA200 19.3622
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.223
Previous Daily Low 19.1023
Previous Weekly High 19.8799
Previous Weekly Low 19.4667
Previous Monthly High 19.8284
Previous Monthly Low 18.7907
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1484
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.1091
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0453
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9884
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2298
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.2867
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3505

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins. 

USD/JPY News

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus. 

Gold News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location