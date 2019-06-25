USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Dollar’s rebound faces resistance at the critical 19.25/30

In the very near term, the USD/MXN holds a bullish tone but it remains below the 19.30 critical level. A breakout above could trigger stops, boosting further the US Dollar . The target could be seen at 19.45. On the flips side, the outlook for the Mexican peso will improve if it remains under 19.30. A decline back below 19.00, would expose the 18.90 support that protects the YTD low reached back in April around 18.75.

