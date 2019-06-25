USD/MXN Technical Analysis: Dollar’s rebound faces resistance at the critical 19.25/30

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • The rally of the Mexican peso following Trump’s announcement two weeks ago of no tariffs to Mexican imports ended at a strong support level and a significant retreat took place afterwards. 
  • Now USD/MXN is offering no clear signals as it trades again, near a critical resistance area but remains below, holding under relevant short-term moving averages. 

In the very near term, the USD/MXN holds a bullish tone but it remains below the 19.30 critical level. A breakout above could trigger stops, boosting further the US Dollar. The target could be seen at 19.45. 
On the flips side, the outlook for the Mexican peso will improve if it remains under 19.30. A decline back below 19.00, would expose the 18.90 support that protects the YTD low reached back in April around 18.75. 

USD/MXN Daily Chart

USD/MXN

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.2239
Today Daily Change 0.0201
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 19.2038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2914
Daily SMA50 19.1246
Daily SMA100 19.1471
Daily SMA200 19.3645
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.22
Previous Daily Low 19.078
Previous Weekly High 19.2139
Previous Weekly Low 18.8932
Previous Monthly High 19.8284
Previous Monthly Low 18.7907
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.1322
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.1145
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.0252
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.9725
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2565
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.3093
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3986

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

