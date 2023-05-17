- US economic data reinforces robust growth, diminishing odds for rate cuts by year-end.
- Hawkish Fed speakers bolster the US Dollar, pushing USD/MXN past critical resistance levels.
- The market awaits the Bank of Mexico’s rate decision amid anticipation of a pause in the tightening cycle.
USD/MXN rallies sharply by more than 0.50%, cracking critical resistance levels like the 17.5000 figure and the 17.6000 area, amidst a light economic calendar on the Mexican front and ahead of the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) decision. The latest round of economic data from the United States (US) proved that the economy is robust, while Fed speakers continued to favor further interest-rate hikes. The USD/MXN is trading at around 17.6710 after hitting a low of 17.4809.
Bank of Mexico decision looms, US data support Fed hawkish narrative
Upward pressure on the USD/MXN has been sponsored by the above reasons. Retail Sales data in the US signaled resilience in consumer spending, while Industrial Production showed signs of a recovery on Tuesday. Wednesday’s data showed that Building Permits in April came in at 1.416M, missing estimates of 1.437M, while Housing Starts rose 2.2% in April to a 1.401 annualized rate, partly offsetting March’s 4.5% plunge.
Given that the latest data still shows signs that the economy is solid, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would cut rates by year-end had been pushed back. Odds for two rate cuts by December lie at 40.4%, while for three rate cuts, they diminished to 26.9%, according to data from the CME FedWatch Tool.
Hence, US Treasury bond yields reflect the above-mentioned recovering ground and underpin the US Dollar (USD), a tailwind for the USD/MXN. The USD Dollar Index (DXY) is advancing 0.38%, up at 102.989 and about to test the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.187.
On the Fed speaking front, Fed officials maintained their hawkish rhetoric, led by Loretta Mester, Thomas Barkin, and John Williams. On the more neutral spectrum remains the newly appointed Aaron Golsbee, and Lorie Logan, though both reiterated that no rate cuts are expected.
Aside from this, the debt ceiling discussions showed some improvement even as US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated that the two sides remain apart. He acknowledged that a deal could be done by the week’s end. President Joe Biden said that there was “consensus, I think, among the congressional leaders that defaulting on the debt is simply not an option.”
Before the meeting even started, there was news that President Biden was going to shorten his upcoming trip to Asia and return to Washington on Sunday after the G-7 summit in Japan.
On the Mexican front, USD/MXN traders’ eyes are on Banxico’s decision on Thursday, with most analysts estimating that the central bank will pause on its tightening cycle.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Even though the USD/MXN achieved back-to-back bullish sessions, the bias remains downwards. However, today’s jump in the spot price puts into play a test of the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which, if broken, would open the door to test the April 2018 swing low-turned-resistance at 17.9388. A breach of the latter will expose the 18.0000 as the USD/MXN pair recovers from early-year losses. Conversely, a retracement below 17.5000 would retest the year’s lows around 17.40s.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.6157
|Today Daily Change
|0.1123
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|17.5034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.8513
|Daily SMA50
|18.1438
|Daily SMA100
|18.4508
|Daily SMA200
|19.1329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.5419
|Previous Daily Low
|17.4209
|Previous Weekly High
|17.8405
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.5344
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4018
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.9329
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.4957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.4671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.3677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.3145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.5566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.6098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.6777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
