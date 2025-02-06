USD/MXN: Short-term price action to remain between 20.12/20.00 and 21.00 – Societe Generale

USD/MXN carved out an interim high near 21.28 earlier this week and re-integrated within its multi-month range; this denotes lack of steady upward momentum, Societe Generale’s FX analysts note.
MACD experiences crisscross moves around its trigger line
“This is also highlighted by the daily MACD, which has turned flattish and has experienced crisscross moves around its trigger line. Short-term price action could remain within a range defined by limits at 20.12/20.00 and 21.00; a break beyond one of these bands is essential to confirm a directional move.”
BoE cut rates by 25 bps as largely expected – LIVE
As widely anticipated, the Bank of England (BoE) reduced its policy rates by 25 bps, taking it to 4.50% at its gathering on Thursday. GBP/USD accelerates its bearish daily trend and retreats to the 1.2360-1.2370 band in the wake of the bank’s decision. Investors’ attention should now shift to Governor A. Bailey’s press conference.
EUR/USD drops to two-day lows, returns to the 1.0350 zone
Thanks to a firm day for the US Dollar, EUR/USD remains offered so far on Thursday, hovering around the 1.0350-1.0360 range and reversing two consecutive days of gains.
Gold alternates gains with losses around $2,870
Gold keeps its inconclusive price action near the $2,870 region per ounce troy on Thursday against the backdrop of a marked recovery in the Greenback and a mild rebound in US yields across the curve.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC recovers above $98,000 as Eric Trump encourages WLFI to add BTC
Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading above $98,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after losing nearly 5% in the last two days. Eric Trump encouraged the addition of BTC to their family-backed crypto platform World Liberty Financial portfolio, which may be supporting Bitcoin’s recovery.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
