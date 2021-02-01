USD/MXN Price Analysis: US dollar points to further gains, RSI warrants caution

- The bias in the USD/MXN favors the upside, some consolidation likely before next move higher.
- Key moving averages are starting to turn north supporting the greenback.
The USD/MXN is trading flat on Monday, retreating from the monthly high it hit last week above 20.55. The short-term trend points clearly to the upside and currently it trades at 20.40, in the same area of the nine-month downtrend line.
Price is holding above and far from the 20 and 55-day moving averages that are turning north, supporting the bullish bias. Both averages converge at the 19.95 zone that has become a critical support. A decline below would point to the resumption of the long-term trend, now being challenged.
While above 20.15, the momentum will point to further gains for the dollar. USD/MXN is testing 20.40 trendline and the 20.50 resistance. Above the next target is seen at 20.80.
The daily RSI is near 70 suggesting that some consolidation seems likely before another move higher, probably between 20.60 and 20.15.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.4686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0472
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|20.5158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.9197
|Daily SMA50
|19.9525
|Daily SMA100
|20.5592
|Daily SMA200
|21.5608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.551
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0849
|Previous Weekly High
|20.551
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.8544
|Previous Monthly High
|20.551
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.5491
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.2168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9178
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.7506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.8501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.1491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under mild-pressure, struggling sub-1.2100
The EUR/USD pair bounced from the 1.2060 region but remains below 1.21. The dollar eases as equities stage a modest comeback as retail investors’ frenzy temporarily cooled.
Silver steadies below eight-year highs in the mid-$29.00s
Spot silver is consolidating in the mid-$29.00s, just below eight-year highs set earlier in the session. Numerous demand metrics suggest a surge in demand, which is still being driven by Reddit linked small investors.
DOGE must break through this crucial resistance barrier to resume uptrend
Dogecoin went ballistic last week following the pump on Reddit and Twitter. As covered, the token soared by more than 600% to exchange hands at $0.088. Dogecoin briefly stepped into the top ten bracket, but a correction started soon after.
GEVO Inc Stock Price and News: Shares retreat after stock offering
GEVO announced that its Net-Zero 1 would produce approximately 45MGPY of liquid hydrocarbons and 350 million lbs a year of high protein animal feed.
US Dollar Index: Scope for a re-visit to 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and trades at shouting distance from the key 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.