USD/MXN Price Analysis: Struggles for a firm near-term direction, stuck in a range above 17.00

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/MXN extends its consolidative price moves and remains confined in a familiar range.
  • The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
  • A sustained strength above the 17.20-25 area is needed to negate the negative outlook.

The USD/MXN pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the 17.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday.

The range-bound price action witnessed over the past two weeks or so constitutes the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart. Against the backdrop of the recent downfall from the 18.00 mark touched on May 23, this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase and supports prospects for additional losses. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the oversold zone and are holding deep in the bearish territory.

The aforementioned technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/MXN pair is to the downside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 17.00 round figure before positioning for the resumption of over a three-month-old descending trend. Spot prices might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 16.60-16.55 intermediate support before dropping to November 2015 low, around the 16.35 area.

On the flip side, last week's swing high, around the 17.20-17.25 region, also representing the trading range barrier, should cap the immediate upside for the USD/MXN pair. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally towards the 17.40-17.45 region. This is closely followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 17.55 zone, which if cleared will suggest that spot prices have bottomed out and pave the way for further gains.

USD/MXN daily chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.1164
Today Daily Change -0.0088
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 17.1252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.223
Daily SMA50 17.5638
Daily SMA100 17.9462
Daily SMA200 18.7188
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.153
Previous Daily Low 17.0694
Previous Weekly High 17.2656
Previous Weekly Low 17.061
Previous Monthly High 18.078
Previous Monthly Low 17.4203
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1013
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0788
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.0323
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.9952
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1624
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.1995
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.246

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat

EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses

GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses

GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends rebound toward $1,920

Gold extends rebound toward $1,920

Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.

Gold News

SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000

SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000

The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.

Read more

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary

This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.

Read more

