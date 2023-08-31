USD/MXN Price Analysis: Pair remains sideways ahead of US data, hovers around 16.75

- USD/MXN consolidates before the release of the US economic data.
- Seven-day EMA appears to be the immediate resistance aligned to both 14-day EMA and 23.6% Fibo.
- MACD indicates that recent momentum is weaker.
USD/MXN hovers around 16.75 ahead of the European session kicking off on Thursday. The pair witnessed downward pressure due to the moderate data from Mexico and cautious sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, notably the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August.
The seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 16.80 emerges as the immediate barrier lined up with both 14-day EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 16.87. A firm break above the latter could open the doors for the USD/MXN pair to explore the region around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 16.97.
On the flip side, the pair could meet the key support around the monthly low at 16.69 level, followed by July’s low at 16.62 level. A break below that level could inspire the bears of the pair to navigate the region around a 16.50 psychological level.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, indicating a bearish bias of the USD/MXN traders. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the centerline and shows the divergence below the signal line, which indicates that recent momentum is weaker.
In the short term, the underlying trend remains bearish as long as the USD/MXN pair stays below the 50-day EMA at 17.07.
USD/MXN: Daily Chart
USD/MXN: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7607
|Today Daily Change
|0.0188
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|16.7419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9965
|Daily SMA50
|16.9766
|Daily SMA100
|17.3237
|Daily SMA200
|18.0877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8036
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7269
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.8646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.0900, stalling the previous recovery in the early European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar finds its feet, as markets turn cautious ahead of key inflation data releases from the Eurozone and the US.
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: Growth in headline, core prices set to slow slightly in August
“The fight against inflation is not yet won,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole last Friday.