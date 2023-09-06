USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso retreat appears fading near 17.45 key technical level

- USD/MXN braces for the second consecutive weekly loss as bulls prod key resistance lines.
- Overbought RSI conditions suggest a pullback towards weekly support trend line.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, 200-SMA puts a floor under Mexican Peso price ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
USD/MXN bulls struggle to keep the reins at a three-month high marked the previous day even as the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair edges higher to around 17.42 during early Wednesday.
That said, the quote rose to the highest level since June while fueling the pair toward marking the second consecutive weekly gain amid broad US Dollar strength. However, the overbought RSI and the USD/MXN pair’s failure to provide a daily closing beyond the key technical resistances suggest a pullback in the prices.
Among them, a horizontal line comprising multiple levels marked since mid-May and a two-month-old ascending trend line, respectively around 17.42 and 17.45, gain major attention.
In a case where the USD/MXN pair rises past 17.45, the late May swing high of around 17.76 could act as an intermediate halt during the likely run-up towards the 18.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive unless breaking an ascending support line from August 31, close to 17.25 by the press time.
Following that, a slew of tops marked in August may test the USD/MXN bears near 17.22 and 17.20 ahead of highlighting the convergence of the 100 and 200 SMAs, close to 16.97 at the latest.
USD/MXN: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.4114
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|17.4171
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0031
|Daily SMA50
|16.9795
|Daily SMA100
|17.29
|Daily SMA200
|18.045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.4582
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1704
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2025
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6945
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.3483
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.2389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.5268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.6364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.8146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6350 despite upbeat Australian GDP data
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 even though the Australian Q2 GDP beat estimate with 0.4% over the quarter. After RBA stood pat on interest rates in September, markets have began pricing out any further rate hike from the central bank.
EUR/USD remains under pressure, treads waters around 1.0720
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0720 during the Asian session on Wednesday, treading waters to snap the previous day’s losses. The pair is under pressure due to disappointing data from the Eurozone released on Tuesday.
Gold stays directed towards $1,910 as bears seek clues to confirm US soft landing
Gold price stays depressed at weekly low after four-day losing streak. US Dollar ignores downbeat United States Factory Orders amid hawkish Federal Reserve signals and weigh on XAU/USD. China data, fears of receding economic recovery also inspire Gold bears.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.