USD/MXN Price Analysis: Hovers around 18.50, after hitting a 4-1/2 year low at 18.4975

- USD/MXN dropped to a new YTD low at 18.4975 during the session.
- The US Dollar is extending its losses after a mixed US inflation report.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: To resume its downward bias if it achieves a daily close below $18.50.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) extended its gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday following the release of US inflation data, which showed that prices in the United States are slowing down. Therefore, speculators pricing in a less hawkish Fed sold the greenback vs. the peso. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN exchanges hand at 18.5115, below its opening price by 0.27%.
Technically speaking, the USD/MXN would continue to aim lower, as portrayed by the daily chart. After spiking to its daily high of 18.6729, the USD/MXN resumed its downtrend, which witnessed the pair dropping to fresh four and a half year low at 18.4975, a level last seen in August 2019. However, a bounce in that area trimmed some of the pair’s losses, sitting at around 18.50.
If the USD/MXN achieves a daily close below 18.50, that will exacerbate a fall towards August 7, 2018, at 18.4047, followed by a test of the $18.00 figure. In an alternate scenario, the USD/MXN’s first resistance would be the February 13 daily high of 18.7284. Break above would expose the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 18.8133, followed by the psychological barrier at 19.0000.
Oscillators, like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggest a bearish continuation, though a positive divergence is in the making, indicating that a reversal could be around the corner. The Rate of Change (RoC) portrays that although sellers are in control, momentum is fading.
USD/MXN Daily chart
USD/MXN Key technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.5285
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0557
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|18.5842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.8123
|Daily SMA50
|19.1863
|Daily SMA100
|19.4579
|Daily SMA200
|19.7961
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|18.5779
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2901
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.639
|Previous Monthly High
|19.5361
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5663
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.6355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.5319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.4796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.7808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.8331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7000 ahead of Lowe’s testimony Premium
The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 0.6920 and trades around 0.6980 as market players gear up for RBA Governor Philip Lowe's testimony before the Australian Senate.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0730 after a volatile session Premium
US inflation spurred volatility across financial markets, as a softer pace of easing inflationary pressures fell short of changing the US Federal Reserve monetary policy stance. US Dollar looks at Wall Street for direction.
Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price lost its bullish momentum and dropped to the $1,850 area in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.8% following the US CPI data, weighing on XAU/USD.
Will the US CPI data release bar Solana's price from marking a 32% rally?
Solana price reacted positively despite the United States Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations at 6.4% year on year. Following the broader market bullish reaction, Bitcoin price also climbed to $22,300 at the time of writing.
US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower
A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.