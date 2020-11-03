USD/MXN: Peso to appreciate slightly amid some upgrade on economic growth outlook – MUFG

In October the Mexican peso appreciated from 22.073 to 21.235. Notwithstanding, a combination of sluggish fiscal response to the pandemic, uncertainty over the health outlook and some controversial government’s policies will continue to weigh on economic recovery, limiting the pace of MXN appreciation expected ahead, per MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“Some market analysts and the IMF have improved their GDP perspectives for this full year with a bounce-back in manufacturing driven by external demand, despite the weak domestic demand. But still, the perspectives are of a sharp contraction around 9%.”
“In early October, president Lopez Obrador announced an infrastructure plan to be developed with the private sector, totalling MXN297 B (USD14 B). However, an inefficient decision-making process, limited and unattractive opportunities and the president’s reluctance to open up the energy sector to more private participation, maintain low business confidence, thus dampening the economic outlook.”
“The path of the Mexican economy and particularly the Mexican Peso might also be influenced by the outcome of the US presidential elections, considering their strong inter-linkages. Regardless the winner, the end of political uncertainty with the election of the American president might lead to an immediate reaction of stronger Mexican peso and higher investor confidence. However, we still see room for some MXN depreciation in the short-run (now at 22.000 level for December 2020 versus our former call of 22.500) once there is a scarcity of plans released by both candidates with regards to relations with Mexico.”
“MXN might appreciate somewhat in 2021 amid improving global economic outlook.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD heads toward 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI extends the bounce to test $38 mark ahead of API data, US election
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has resumed the overnight rebound in the European session following the Asian consolidative mode, as the bulls return along with appetite for risk assets.