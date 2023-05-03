USD/MXN near multi-year lows, as Fed Chair Powell signals flexibility, raises rates by 25 bps

- Fed Chair Powell Signals Monetary Policy Meeting by Meeting, Raises Rates by 25bps.
- US Central Bank Ready to Take Action, Including Raising Rates, Says Fed Chair.
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Likely to break to new multi-year lows below 18.00.
The USD/MXN plummets to fresh six-year lows, last seen in September 2017, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raised rates by 25 bps, though it opened the door for pausing. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.8865, down 0.50% at the time of typing.
The US Federal Reserve Chair Powell took the stance after he and his colleagues decided to raise rates by 25 bps and signaled that the US central bank would determine its monetary policy, meeting by meeting. Jerome Powell added that inflation is too high and the labor market is tight.
When asked about rate cuts, he said it “would not be appropriate to cut rates, given our view that inflation will take some time to come down.” Powell added that the US central bank is “prepared to do more,” including rising rates if needed, and that officials did not decide to pause at the upcoming June meeting.
On Wednesday, the US central bank hiked rates by 25 bps to the 5.00% - 5.25% area but tweaked its language regarding additional rate hikes. The Fed shifted to being data-dependent and will asses future decisions based on information about the economy, inflation, and the overall financial markets behavior.
Policymakers added that ongoing tightening of credit conditions could help the Fed to get inflation to its 2% target. Although today’s Fed decision was perceived as dovish, officials reiterated that inflation is elevated and the labor market robust. Regarding the balance sheet reduction, the FOMC decided to continue as planned.
USD/MXN Technical Analysis
As Fed Chair Powell spoke in his press conference, the USD/MXN reached a multi-year low at around 17.8283. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN buyers lifted the exchange rates to the current level. If USD/MXN buyers want to shift the bias to neutral, they must reclaim the 20-day EMA at 18.0566, followed by the 50-day EMA at 18.2511. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day EMA at 18.5732.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.9093
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0677
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|17.977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.0704
|Daily SMA50
|18.2499
|Daily SMA100
|18.6443
|Daily SMA200
|19.2684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.078
|Previous Daily Low
|17.8988
|Previous Weekly High
|18.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9511
|Previous Monthly High
|18.4018
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.9329
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.0095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.8053
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.7119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.0704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.1639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.2497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
