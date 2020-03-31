USD/MXN: Mexican Peso eyes biggest monthly decline since May 2008

The Mexican Peso is eyeing the biggest monthly loss since May 2008.

Mexico has declared health emergency as the number of virus cases has crossed above 1,000.

Mexico's Peso (MXN) is on track to register its biggest monthly loss in over a decade.

The MXN is currently trading at 23.8141 per US dollar, representing a 21% decline from the opening rate of 15.5995 per dollar observed on March 3. The currency last witnessed over a 21 percent decline in May 2008.

The latest double-digit decline could be associated with the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in Mexico and the resulting fears of a global recession. Further, the oil price decline added to MXN's woes. The black gold is currently reporting over 50 percent losses on a month-to-date basis.

Mexico declares emergency

Mexico's Peso could continue to lose ground in the near-term as the government has announced a health emergency in response to the number of coronavirus cases passing 1,000.

Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus on Monday, up from 993 a day earlier and 28 deaths from the virus, up from 20, according to Reuters News.

Mexico has also extended a suspension of non-essential activities to April 30. That could cause a substantial decline in the activity across various sectors of the economy.

Technical levels