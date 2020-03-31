USD/MXN: Mexican Peso eyes biggest monthly decline since May 2008

- The Mexican Peso is eyeing the biggest monthly loss since May 2008.
- Mexico has declared health emergency as the number of virus cases has crossed above 1,000.
Mexico's Peso (MXN) is on track to register its biggest monthly loss in over a decade.
The MXN is currently trading at 23.8141 per US dollar, representing a 21% decline from the opening rate of 15.5995 per dollar observed on March 3. The currency last witnessed over a 21 percent decline in May 2008.
The latest double-digit decline could be associated with the coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in Mexico and the resulting fears of a global recession. Further, the oil price decline added to MXN's woes. The black gold is currently reporting over 50 percent losses on a month-to-date basis.
Mexico declares emergency
Mexico's Peso could continue to lose ground in the near-term as the government has announced a health emergency in response to the number of coronavirus cases passing 1,000.
Health officials reported a total of 1,094 cases of coronavirus on Monday, up from 993 a day earlier and 28 deaths from the virus, up from 20, according to Reuters News.
Mexico has also extended a suspension of non-essential activities to April 30. That could cause a substantial decline in the activity across various sectors of the economy.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.8141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0401
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|23.7905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.4003
|Daily SMA50
|20.2614
|Daily SMA100
|19.6849
|Daily SMA200
|19.5329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.5599
|Previous Daily Low
|23.5003
|Previous Weekly High
|25.459
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.8617
|Previous Monthly High
|19.895
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.5151
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.1551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.9051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.3406
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.8907
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.4001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.0098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.4597
