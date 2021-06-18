USD/MXN jumps to 20.75 as market sentiment deteriorates

Despite the meeting, price action of emerging market currencies will likely be decided by the US dollar and the risk tone. The market has clearly made a shift in favor of broad-based strength of the greenback.

Next Thursday, the Bank of Mexico will announce its decision on monetary policy . No change in the key rate is expected (4%) but the usual hawkish bias will likely be reinforced after the recent spike in volatility across financial market, the depreciation of the Mexican peso, and global higher yields, in the context of higher inflation in Mexico.

The dollar is rising for the sixth consecutive day versus the Mexican peso amid a deterioration in market sentiment after the FOMC meeting. The peso is among the worst performers of the current week, together with the South African rand and the Turkish lira. The USD/MXN has risen more than 4% on the biggest weekly gain since September of last years.

The Mexican peso remains under pressure against the US dollar. The USD/MXN jumped to 20.75, reaching the highest level since late March. The pair is hovering around 20.65, holding onto gains.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.