USD/MXN hovers around 19.50 after the recovering losses

USD/MXN trades near its highest level of 20.23 since September 2022

A broad selloff in financial markets has negatively impacted emerging market currencies like the Mexican Peso.

San Francisco President Mary Daly noted that there is openness to the possibility of cutting rates in upcoming meetings.

USD/MXN trades around 19.30 during the early European session on Tuesday, following a retreat from its highest level of 20.23 since September 2022, reached on Monday. The USD/MXN pair faced challenges due to increased risk aversion. Recent downbeat labor market data from the United States (US) has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may be falling behind in addressing an economic downturn.

Growth worries in the United States have triggered a broad selloff in financial markets, which has negatively impacted emerging market currencies such as the Mexican Peso. However, the upside of the USD/MXN pair could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) could struggle due to the expectation of a 50-basis point (bps) interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. The CME FedWatch tool shows a 74.5% probability of this rate cut at the September meeting, up sharply from the 11.4% chance reported just a week ago.

According to Reuters, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly expressed increased confidence on Monday that US inflation is moving towards the Fed's 2% target. Daly noted that “risks to the Fed's mandates are becoming more balanced and that there is openness to the possibility of cutting rates in upcoming meetings.”

The Mexican Peso (MXN) faces challenges as concerns about a slowing economy raise speculation about a potential dovish shift from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by only 0.2% in the second quarter ending in June, down from the 0.3% growth recorded in the previous quarter. Traders are expected to focus on the July Auto Exports data due on Tuesday, with further attention turning to inflation data and Banxico’s monetary policy decision on Thursday.