USD/MXN heads for highest weekly close since December 2018

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso among worst currency performers of the week, drops almost 3% versus USD. 
  • USD/MXN rises for the third week in a row, holds above 20.00. 

The ongoing sell-off in global equity markets continue to weigh on emerging-markets. Many Latin American currencies reach fresh record lows against the US dollar. The Mexican peso was among the worst performers. 

The USD/MXN broke decisively above 20.00 on Friday and jumped to 20.37, the highest intraday level since December 2018. It pulled back later but held above the psychological 20.00 area. 

It is trading at 20.16/18 about to post a weekly gain of 70 cents. From mid-February lows it has risen 9%. The dramatic rally could spark some comments from Banxico officials. The Bank of Mexico is expect to cut rates at their next meeting particularly after the emergency cut from the Federal Reserve. 

Technical outlook 

The sharp gains in USD/MXN were also boosted by technical factors. The pair broke a long-term descendant trendline on Thursday at 18.90, adding more strength to the rally. 

With USD/MNX above 18.90 more gains seem likely but technical indicators in practically all time-frames show overbought readings but still no signs of a correction. The next long-term resistance is located around at 20.50/60. 
 

 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1516
Today Daily Change 0.3072
Today Daily Change % 1.55
Today daily open 19.8444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.0019
Daily SMA50 18.8798
Daily SMA100 19.0449
Daily SMA200 19.2286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.9827
Previous Daily Low 19.4961
Previous Weekly High 19.895
Previous Weekly Low 18.943
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.7968
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.682
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5661
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.2878
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.0796
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.0527
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.261
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.5393

 

 

