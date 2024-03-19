USD/MXN edges higher to near 16.90, with market focus on Mexico's Private Spending data

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) strengthens to near 103.90, driven by improved US Treasury yields at 4.73% and 4.32% for 2-year and 10-year US bond coupons, respectively. Investors eagerly await the interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), expected to be announced on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to maintain its elevated interest rates in response to recent inflationary pressures.

An economic slowdown in Mexico stands out as the primary event that could prompt Banxico's first rate cut, as the central bank has revised its economic projections downward. Despite Mexico's Industrial Production surging over twelve months, surpassing December's stagnant performance, this could bolster the hawkish stance of Banxico.

In Banxico's quarterly report, officials acknowledged progress in inflation control and stressed the importance of avoiding premature interest rate cuts. However, recent speeches and media appearances indicate a division within Banxico's Governing Council. Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, Omar Mejia Castelazo, and Galia Borja Gomez lean dovish, while Jonathan Heath and Irene Espinosa Cantellano take a more hawkish stance.

USD/MXN continues its upward trend, reaching near 16.90 and marking gains for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. Traders are awaiting Private Spending data on Tuesday and Retail Sales figures on Wednesday from Mexico. Furthermore, attention is on the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) interest rate decision on Friday, with expectations of a 25 basis points reduction.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.