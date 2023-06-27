- Mexican Peso is resilient despite Banxico keeping rates unchanged.
- USD/MXN loses ground amidst robust US economic data.
- Powell’s upcoming speech to determine USD/MXN direction.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) shrugs off the second interest rate pause by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), advancing against the US Dollar (USD) as the USD/MXN trades with a negative tone, down 0.15%. The USD/MXN trades with losses after hitting a daily high of 17.1400, exchanging hands at 17.070.
US Durable Good Order, Consumer Confidence, fails to halt the USD/MXN downtrend
Market sentiment is upbeat, as portrayed by Wall Street climbing after posting back-to-back days with losses. Positive data from the United States (US) could not derail the USD/MXN downtrend, as the emerging market currency remains one of the strongest peers trading against the US Dollar, with the USD/MXN posting losses of -12.18%.
Data from the US Department of Commerce showed that Durable Good Orders edged above estimates and crushed April’s data, which was revised, with figures coming at 1.7% MoM, above forecasts of a -1% plunge and April’s 1.2% expansion. Meanwhile, US New Home Sales surprisingly climbed at the fastest pace over one year, up at 12.2% MoM in Ma, compared to April’s 3.5% expansion. New home Sales hit the 763K threshold, above April’s 680K.
The Conference Board (CB) revealed that Consumer Confidence in June improved to 109.7, crushing estimates of 104 and above May’s 10.5 figures. The survey showed an improvement in the labor market, with inflation slowing and income expectations downtick.
In the meantime, the lack of economic data from Mexico keeps investors weighing the latest monetary decision of Banxico, with the central bank keeping rates at 11.25%, unchanged for back-to-back monetary policy meetings. Banxico’s Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the bank would do all necessary to bring inflation to its 3% +/- target while emphasizing the need to keep rates high for a prolonged period.
Given the fundamental backdrop, USD/MXN traders will look for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a European Central Bank (ECB) event on Wednesday and Thursday. Market participants estimate Powell to keep the FOMC-s press conference tone, leaning towards a neutral stance.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/MXN remains downward biased, but sellers are losing steam and unable to break the 17.00 figure. If USD/MXN breaks below the latter, the following support to emerge would be the October 2015 daily low of 16.3267 before the 16.00 psychological level emerges. On the flip side, the USD/MXN buyers must reclaim the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 17.2731 before challenging the May 16 swing low of 17.4039 to have a chance to shift the pair bias.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1081
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0289
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|17.137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.3028
|Daily SMA50
|17.6198
|Daily SMA100
|17.9993
|Daily SMA200
|18.7621
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1791
|Previous Daily Low
|17.1114
|Previous Weekly High
|17.2656
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.061
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.1532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.0382
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.1736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2413
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.