- The Mexican Peso (MXN) advances against the US Dollar, despite overall US Dollar strength.
- Banxico’s decision to hold rates at 11.25% boosted the Mexican Peso.
- USD/MXN may stabilize near current levels, potentially reaching 17.5000 if surpassing 17.4100. A daily close below 17.0000 could indicate an extended downward trend.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) appreciates against the US Dollar (USD), bucking the trend of Latin American currencies weakening on Friday after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) kept rates unchanged, even though an uptick in US factory inflation boosted the USD. Nevertheless, the USD/MXN extends its losses and trades above the 17.0000 figure for seven straight days.
Banxico’s decision to maintain rates propels the MXN as it defies the Latin American currency trend on Friday
A risk-off impulse keeps the Greenback in the driver’s seat except for the MXN, with the emerging market currency posting solid gains of 0.87% as the USD/MXN extends its losses past 17.0000. On Thursday, Banxico decided unanimously to hold rates at 11.25%, as the central bank underscored the inflationary outlook as remaining “very complex” and suggested a similar approach as the Federal Reserve, keeping rates higher for longer. Although inflation is converging towards Banxico’s 3% plus or minus 1% range, with July CPI at 4.79%, the central bank continues to display a hawkish message. Meanwhile, analysts estimate Banxico’s first rate cut towards the end of the year.
That favored USD/MXN downside, accelerated by soft US consumer inflation data. USD/MXN gained some traction above 17.0000 after the US Department of Labor reported on the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July came at 0.3% MoM above forecasts of 0.2%, while annual numbers increased from 0.2% to 0.8%. Core PPI readings which exclude volatile items to gather a better reading of inflation, climbed 0.3% MoM, exceeding estimates and the prior’s month -0.1% slide, while annually based, exceeded estimates but was unchanged, compared to June’s 2.4%.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment poll, revealed that US consumer sentiment slightly deteriorated. Still, Americans remain optimistic that inflation would get lowered after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) increased 525 bps its borrowing costs, with inflation expected to dive below 3% on a five-year horizon.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, rises 0.20%, at 102.866, underpinned by US Treasury bond yields climbing, with the US 10-year benchmark note sitting at 4.160%, gains five basis point.
Given the backdrop, the USD/MXN would remain subdued, at around current exchange rates, unless the pair breaks above 17.4100, which could see the pair finding acceptance at around 17.5000. Otherwise, further downside is expected, if USD/MXN prints a daily close below 17.0000.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, the USD/MXN is trading within the 17.00-17.30 range, with neither buyers nor sellers taking control of the USD/MXN pair direction. The USD/MXN spot price remains above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 16.9946, which could pave the way for further upside, but buyers must lift the exchange rate above the May 17 swing low of 17.4039 to challenge the 100-day EMA at 17.4746, and the 17.5000 mark. Conversely, a daily close below 17.00 could expose the USD/MXN to further selling pressure, with sellers eyeing 16.6238, the YTD low.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.0058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1304
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|17.1362
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.922
|Daily SMA50
|17.0671
|Daily SMA100
|17.4979
|Daily SMA200
|18.2627
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1426
|Previous Daily Low
|16.9101
|Previous Weekly High
|17.4274
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.6694
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0538
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9989
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.8305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.7509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
